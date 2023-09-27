Woody Harrelson Launches 'All-Natural' Gin and Vodka

On Wednesday, wellness entrepreneur Amy Holmwood and American actor Woody Harrelson announced the launch of their co-founded booze brand, Holistic Spirits Company. Driven by a mutual goal of providing consumers with a “better way to drink,” the duo’s spirit range features a gin and vodka made with “all-natural” ingredients.

Holistic Spirits Company’s Harmony Gin and Origen Specialty Vodka boast a unique infusion of artichoke leaves, elderberries, green tea leaves and muscadine grapes. Harmony Gin further incorporates juniper berries, coriander seed, hyssop, lemon peel, lime peel, angelica root and orris root.

Both spirits promise imbibers a drinking experience free of artificial flavors, artificial colors and GMOs.

Holmwood, an industry veteran with a wellness background, harnessed the power of food science to infuse these spirits with carefully selected botanical blends. Drawing from her educational expertise in biotechnology and nutrition, she collaborated with researchers to perfect these nature-inspired formulas.

“No alcohol will ever be healthy, but that doesn’t mean we can’t be more conscious of what we’re putting in our bodies while we enjoy spirits, in whatever setting that may be,” said Holmwood.

Harrelson, known for his environmental activism and vegan lifestyle (and, of course, his award-winning acting career), saw an opportunity to merge his passion for superfoods with spirits. He eagerly joined the venture, drawn in by the emerging brand’s sustainable and innovative production methods.

“For years I’ve wondered who was going to come along and put my favorite superfoods into spirits,” said Harrelson in the news release. “I think it’s a marvelous thing that Amy came up with, and I admire her sense of purpose. It was a no-brainer to get involved from the start.”

Aside from the gin and vodka’s botanical blends, close attention was given to selecting the base spirits. The research team at Holistic Spirits Company tested various white spirit alcohol bases, including grapes, corn, wheat and sugar cane. The aim was to identify the ideal non-GMO, white spirits to serve as the foundation for Origen and Harmony.

Ultimately, Origen is crafted from organic white wheat, while Harmony is made from organic corn. Both choices were researched and tested to optimize flavor and ingredient compatibility, the brand explained. Moreover, these spirits are distilled using sustainable techniques, aligning with the brand’s commitment to environmental responsibility, a dedication recognized by its recent acceptance into the Positive Luxury Accelerator Program.

At the core of Holistic Spirits Company’s ethos lies a commitment to transparency regarding ingredient sourcing, the star-backed spirit producer shared. The business’ emphasis on utilizing plant-based ingredients and sustainable distillation processes seeks to cater to a growing demand for conscious consumption in the world of spirits.

Origen Holistic Spirits, boasting a 37% alcohol by volume (ABV), can be purchased at retail prices ranging from $39.99 to $45.99 for a 750ml bottle. On the other hand, Harmony Gin, with a higher ABV of 45%, is priced between $40.99 and $46.99. Both beverages are available at select retailers in several states including California, the District of Columbia, Florida, Louisiana, New Jersey, New York and South Carolina. For a wider reach, these products can also be purchased online on ReserveBar.com.

Read next:

Emma Watson Announces Launch of Own Gin After Long Break From Acting

Actress Margot Robbie and Husband Tom Ackerley Debut Papa Salt Gin

Brad Pitt Announces Launch of His Own Gin, The Gardener