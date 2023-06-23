Welsh Craft Gin With Wild-Foraged Ingredients Comes to US

Dyfi Distillery, a Welsh craft gin producer, announced on Wednesday its official entry into the U.S. market.

Founded by brothers Pete and Danny Cameron, Dyfi Gin is crafted using 28 botanicals, most of which are foraged in the valley encircling the Wales-based distillery.

“Our goal with Dyfi Gin has always been to capture the essence of the Welsh countryside in a bottle,” stated Danny Cameron, Co-Founder and Master Blender of Dyfi Distillery, per Focus Daily News. “Every batch we produce is the result of careful and meticulous foraging, harvesting and blending. It brings me immense joy to share Dyfi Gin with the world, inviting everyone to experience the magic and unique character of Wales through our exceptional spirits.”

Dyfi Gin is inspired by the UNESCO-certified Dyfi Biosphere, emphasizing its ecological and cultural importance. The Cameron brothers preserve and promote sustainability while crafting the gin, paying homage to the biosphere’s natural wonders and contributing to its global recognition and protection, per the distillery.

Additionally, Dyfi Gin is crafted with “precision-distilling” in small batches, and combines locally foraged botanicals, including bog myrtle and Scot’s pine, with juniper, coriander and organic lemon peel. Bottled at 45% Vol without chill-filtration, each bottle is vintage-dated and batch-numbered. Dyfi Distillery recommends enjoying it in a classic martini or a gin and tonic with lime peel and basil.

“Foraging is at the heart of Dyfi Gin and our commitment to showcasing the natural bounty of the Welsh landscape,” shared Pete Cameron, Co-Founder and Master Distiller of Dyfi Distillery, Focus Daily News reported. “We are passionate about sustainably hand-foraging the finest botanicals that thrive in the Dyfi Valley. Each ingredient is carefully selected, ensuring that every bottle of Dyfi Gin captures the essence of the wild flavors and aromatic wonders found in our surroundings. It’s a privilege to honor the art of foraging and share the distinctness of our terroir with the world.”

Dyfi Gin is now available for purchase at select retailers for an SRP of $69.99.

