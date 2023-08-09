Twisted Tea Gets ‘Even More Twisted’ With New 8%-ABV Range

On Wednesday, alcoholic iced tea brand Twisted Tea introduced its first-ever venture into the realm of even boozier beverages with Twisted Tea Extreme. Clocking in at 8%-ABV, the new range offers imbibers an iced tea product with a similar alcohol-by-volume percentage to the average wine or double IPA.

Twisted Tea Extreme comes in single-serve cans featuring two flavors: Lemon and Blue Razz. Currently making its debut in five test markets — New York, Montana, Ohio, Pennsylvania and Vermont — Twisted Tea Extreme aims to “give drinkers new ways to party with Twisted Tea this summer and beyond,” the brand shared in a news release.

“Fans asked and we listened,” said Senior Brand Director for Twisted Tea, Erica Taylor. “Designed for those times when fans are looking for an extra kick of alcohol, flavor and fun, Twisted Tea Extreme gives us a totally new space to play in while maintaining what we do best: creating the best-tasting hard iced teas out there.”

According to Twisted Tea, this experimental launch serves as a platform for the brand to explore the higher-ABV domain and gather feedback from consumers before extending its reach to other markets.

In other boozed-up tea news, AriZona Ice Tea announced in June its release of hard versions of the brand’s most popular flavors: Green Tea with Ginseng & Honey, Iced Tea with Lemon and Iced Tea with Peach.

