This New American Gin Is Made Only With US Ingredients

This month, a gin made using only ingredients sourced from the U.S. made its debut. The new spirit, Four Corners American Gin, is produced by The Four Corners team, the same group behind Glendalough Wild Botanical Gin, a highly rated, terroir-driven Irish gin.

Unlike traditional London dry-styled gins that often include imported botanicals, Four Corners Gin sources its ingredients exclusively from different regions across the U.S., the brand shared in a news release. By selecting ingredients that represent iconic American landscapes, the creators have crafted a gin that seeks to embody the “taste of America.”

“We always believed that gin should have a real sense of place,” said Gary McLoughlin, Four Corners Marketing Director, in the news release. “Traditional gin uses botanicals imported from far off places. We felt that everything needed to make the best gin in the world was growing all around us, right across America.”

Led by Christian Krogstad, a renowned gin distiller known for his work on spirits like Aviation Gin and Westward Whiskey, and joining forces with herbalist Dr. Elizabeth McElligottthe, The Four Corners team set out on a year-long journey to research, discover and perfect a recipe that would best highlight the diversity of American territories.

“When the guys approached me about making an all American Gin, I assumed we would still use European (Adriatic) juniper, like most other gins out there,” said Krogstad. “But when they emphasized the need to only use American botanicals, I threw out the traditional gin playbook and got working on creating an American gin with its own unique palate. What we have created is nothing like a typical London Dry gin, this is an all American gin that uses wildcrafted herbs from right across the United States.”

The result, Four Corners explained, is a gin with a distinctive character. According to the gin producer, Four Corners Gin’s nose offers a floral bouquet with touches of citrus and warm vanilla. In contrast to juniper-forward London dry gins, the berry-like conifer cone is said to take on a harmonious role in this spirit, allowing soft flowers and a hint of black pepper to become more prominent. The palate also offers a light and sweet citrus profile, paired with subtle earthiness and wood spices. The finish is described as herbaceous, featuring cooling mint and a hint of peppercorn.

Some of the key botanicals in the gin include wild juniper from central and eastern Oregon, cranberries from Maine, wild cherry bark for a nutty sweetness, cascara sagrada from the Pacific Northwest for warm woody notes and yerba santa from the Mojave, which the brand explained adds a touch of citrus and coniferous aroma.

The bottle design itself aims to embody the spirit of America, blending the classic styles of art deco and old soda store seltzer bottles. Its base proudly states “Made From America,” underscoring the fact that the gin is crafted from the very essence of the nation. The logo, a sleek criss-cross, symbolizes the connection between all four corners of the contiguous U.S., per Four Corners.

Additionally, Four Corners Gin has already received recognition for its quality, earning a Double Gold award at the prestigious 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

With a suggested retail price of $39.99, this gin is now available for purchase on the official Four Corners Gin website.

