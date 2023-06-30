This New Watermelon Gin Uses the Entire Fruit – 'Rind and All!'

On Thursday, Tamworth Distilling, the craft distillery that made headlines for its crab-infused whiskey, introduced Tamworth Garden Watermelon Flavored Gin, the next addition to the brand’s innovative gin lineup, which also features the world’s first wearable and drinkable perfume gin.

The blush-hued gin was officially launched on June 21, the summer solstice, and is made using cucumbers and entire watermelons as the base. The spirit is additionally infused with grains of paradise, hibiscus and fresh mint. According to the distillery, the result is “big flavors” of melon, lime and mint with hints of dry coconut, hibiscus tea and zesty juniper.

Related: Tamworth Garden Damson Plum Flavored Gin Aggregated Review

“The new Watermelon-flavored Gin is our attempt at capturing the most refreshing aromas of summer,” shared distiller Matt Power. “In our ongoing commitment to using the freshest seasonal produce with no, or close to zero waste, we use the entire fruit – rind and all! Whole vine-ripened watermelons are pressed in a heritage wine press and the juice is used to lower the proof instead of water. By utilizing the entire fruit, the sweetness of the bright pink flesh is balanced out by notes of cucumber from the rind. Any fruit waste is then fed to local livestock.”

Bottled at 40% ABV, Tamworth Garden Watermelon Flavored Gin serves as an excellent base for summery cocktails. It’s also suggested to try the gin on its own, served simply over ice with a sprig of mint.

Tamworth Garden Watermelon Flavored Gin is now available to ship directly to consumers in over 40 states through the brand’s online shop and for purchase on-site at Tamworth Distilling, priced at $55 per 750ml bottle.

The following recipes come courtesy of Tamworth Distilling and make for ideal serves for its new watermelon-flavored tipple.

Bubbly Blush

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tamworth Garden Watermelon Gin

3 oz. Prosecco

1 oz. Seltzer

Garnish: Mint leaf & lemon

Combine the ingredients in a glass filled with ice and lemon wheels. Garnish with a mint sprig and serve!

Melon Frizzante

Ingredients:

2 oz. Tamworth Garden Watermelon Gin

3 oz. Dry Lambrusco

.5 oz. Amaro Nonino

1 oz. Seltzer

Garnish: Watermelon slice & edible flowers

Build ingredients in a glass over ice, garnish and enjoy!

Read next:

The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in June 2023

‘Preserving the Ephemeral Nature of a Season’: Gin Distillery Bottles Up Spring and Summer in Vintage 2022 Expression

‘Once it’s Gone, it’s Gone!’: Watershed Distillery Relaunches Seasonal Strawberry Gin