This New Swedish Gin Highlights Unique Nordic Botanicals

Purity Distillery, producer of multiple award-winning vodkas and gins, unveiled on Wednesday The Organic Craft Nordic Dry Gin, a London dry-inspired spirit that aims to “maintain the integrity of a juniper-forward gin while pushing boundaries” with a unique blend of Nordic botanicals.

Commenting on the launch, Master Blender Mathias Tönnesson said: “We set out to create a gin with a long flavor profile that lasts in the mouth. When you taste our new Nordic Dry, a wave of flavor rushes over your taste buds and lingers there, allowing you to savor the complex collection of herbs and berries.”

Starting life as Purity’s 34 Edition vodka, Nordic Dry is made with basil, thyme and juniper, alongside Nordic botanicals lingonberry, European blueberries and lavender. The blend showcases aromatic notes, dry floral sweetness and a recognizable juniper character, the distillery shared. With a mix of berries and herbal essences, Purity hopes to deliver a smooth, flavorful and complex gin that embodies its Nordic heritage.

“When you create a gin based on a classic recipe, you have to begin with the essentials and get those absolutely right,” Tönnesson added, per the press release. “By adding thyme & basil to the blend, we create a lush flavor profile that makes our Nordic Dry the perfect choice to sip neat or use as a base for a basil sour, basil smash, and other herbal cocktails.”

Priced at $29.99 per bottle, The Organic Craft Nordic Dry Gin is available for purchase through the brand’s online shop.

