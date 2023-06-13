Comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard Teams Up With Edinburgh Gin

Renowned British comedian Suzy Eddie Izzard and prominent U.K.-based spirit producer Edinburgh Gin have collaborated to debut an exclusive, limited-edition gin that aims to support artists performing at the Edinburgh Fringe Festival.

Known as a global advocate for creativity and inclusivity, Izzard’s extensive history of performances at the Edinburgh Festival Fringe made her a natural choice for this partnership, Edinburgh Gin expressed.

“I was very happy to be asked to work on a new distinct flavour and limited edition bottle of Edinburgh Gin, as I am a patron of the Edinburgh Festival Fringe – the largest arts festival in the world – and because the profits from the sales are going to help new generations of acts starting their careers there,” Izzard stated, per The Spirits Business.

“As someone who performed from 1981 in 12 Festival Fringe shows over 13 years, I have a strong connection with the great historical city of Edinburgh.”

Izzard and the distillery team curated a distinct flavor profile in the new tipple by incorporating traditional botanicals like juniper, coriander seed, angelica, liquorice and orris.

Additionally, a set of supplementary botanicals was selected, each corresponding to a letter of the word “believe” (a sentimental word for Izzard) – bladderwrack seaweed, elderflower, lemon myrtle, inca berries, echinacea, verbena and elderberries.

“The seven letters of ‘believe’ each represent a different botanical that goes into our special bottle,” Izzard added, per the report. “This means a lot to me as I have performed in different languages, acted in a lot of films and run multiple marathons despite many setbacks, but I know anything is possible if you believe.”

The label of the Eddie Izzard Edinburgh Gin showcases a sketch of the comedian gazing into the distance, surrounded by botanical illustrations that represent the gin’s key ingredients.

“After a brilliant collaboration with Phoebe Waller-Bridge in 2021, we are so pleased to bring to life another wonderful partnership with the Edinburgh Festival Fringe,” commented Karen Crowley, Edinburgh Gin’s brand director, reported The Spirits Business.

“It has been inspiring to work with Eddie and hear all her wonderful stories during the development of this exciting new gin. We have worked together closely to make sure this is a design and gin we are all really proud of.”

“The profits of the bottle will continue to go to the next generation of talent, and give a helping hand to the future Eddie Izzards of the world.”

The limited edition bottles, priced at £35 ($43.91), will be available for purchase starting in August. With only 2,400 bottles up for grabs, interested buyers can acquire them through the official Edinburgh Gin website, the Hanover Street shop and the Rutland Street distillery in Edinburgh, Scotland.

