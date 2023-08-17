This New Pear Blossom Gin Is 'Summer Perfection'

Craft gin producer The Secret Garden Distillery has unveiled its latest offering for 2023, a limited-edition Summer Pear Blossom & Lime Gin. Representing the fourth release in its seasonal collection, the new tipple takes inspiration from the pear trees blooming in The Secret Garden Distillery’s own garden.

Crafted using locally sourced pears from The Pear Tree, a beer garden in Edinburgh, Summer Pear Blossom & Lime Gin seeks to celebrate the balanced fusion of gentle pear blossom with the vibrant kick of zesty lime. According to the brand, each sip of its limited-edition gin captures the essence of a blossoming orchard, symbolizing a journey into the heart of summer.

“Our Summer Gin is a harmonious blend of Scottish pears and tropical fruits, complemented by the zesty notes of lemons and limes, infused with our signature base gin,” sharted Secret Garden Distillery Co-Director Isobel Armstrong, per Midlothian View.

“And we love it! It makes such a lovely summery gin and tonic even in this damp summer. I’d recommend it with a light tonic and a slice of lime. Summer perfection.”

Resting at 40% ABV, Summer Pear Blossom & Lime Gin can be found for purchase at The Secret Garden Distillery’s online shop for $‌39.00 per 500ml bottle.

“This beautiful gin is a London Dry and reflects the merging of our Scottish and Australian heritage under our new owners,” the distillery wrote. “The alchemy of Scottish Pears combined with tropical fruits, lemons and limes inspired by our Aussie home infused with our base gin has been the inspiration for this new luxury gin.”

There must be something in the summer air that screams “pears” as just this month, another prominent craft gin producer unveiled a pear-forward expression. Released in early August, Never Never Distillery debuted its Carn the Pear Gin, which was made by steeping 250kg of pears in spirit for two days.

Read next:

Distillery Turns Home of Shakespeare’s Daughter Into Tasting Room, Launches Pink Gin With Her Name

Monkey Gland: The Fruity Gin Cocktail With a Strange History

What Is Sloe Gin? Exploring the Fine Line Between Liqueur and Liquor