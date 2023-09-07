'Tastes Like an Old Fashioned': Sherry Cask-Aged Gin Debuts

Stranger & Sons, an Indian craft gin brand owned by Third Eye Distillery, recently released a gin that has been aged in ex-Amontillado and Oloroso Sherry casks for over a year. Simply named Sherry Cask Aged Gin, the new offering also incorporates cascara (the dried skins of coffee cherries) and wild honey.

“This time, we sought to push the boundaries and blur the lines between the world of Old Fashioned cocktails and gins, to unveil a liquid with not just a fresh and bold flavour profile but one that truly redefines a consumer’s drinking experience,” said Stranger & Sons Co-Founder Sakshi Saigal, according to The Spirits Business.

“You’ll find yourself immersed in a story of contrasts – the richness of Sherry harmonising with the vibrancy of cascara, while the delicate sweetness of wild honey adds a touch of wonder to every sip.”

Joining the aged gin launch is a grapefruit garnish spray designed to “elevate the experience,” the brand shared. And, likening it again to an Old Fashioned cocktail, Stranger & Sons suggests serving Sherry Cask Aged Gin neat or on the rocks.

“This gin is an invitation to explore new dimensions of taste and to create your own moments of relaxation amidst the hustle,” Saigal added, per the report.

Stranger & Sons’ Sherry Cask Aged Gin will be available in select regions of India, including Maharashtra, Haryana, Karnataka and Goa. Prices will vary depending on location, ranging from $26 to $52.

