New Gin Honors Rugby-Loving Nations Via Worldly Botanicals

A new Scottish spirits brand named Union XV has emerged, launching a rugby-inspired gin as its very first offering. Set to debut alongside the beginning of the 2023 Rugby World Cup in early September, Union XV Gin features a blend of 15 botanicals sourced from popular rugby-loving nations around the globe.

“We wanted to create a gin that was different,” Union XV Founder John MacSporran told The Spirits Business. “One that was inspired by iconic botanicals from many of the popular rugby-loving nations around the world, thus providing the opportunity to link people and place in union.”

“Rugby is a sport that embodies both passion and friendship, and so we had the dream to bottle that spirit, and the concept of Union XV gin was born.”

According to The Spirits Business, Union XV Gin is made using the following botanicals:

Juniper from Scotland

Cardamom from India

Cherry blossom from Japan

Lemon from Italy

Lime from Argentina

French Lavender from France

African Ginger from Africa

Guava from Mexico

Papaya from Brazil

Manuka honey from New Zealand

Red hibiscus from China

Rose from England

Shamrock from Ireland

Oak from Wales

Wattle seed from Australia

Produced in partnership with Pleasant Land Distillers in Kent, England, Union XV Gin boasts tasting notes of juniper, lavender, citrus oil and spices, per the report.

MacSporran explained that the ethos of Union XV underwent a transformative shift during the COVID-19 pandemic. The realization of the significance of human connections in times of isolation prompted an expansion of the brand’s values, MacSporran shared with The Spirits Business. Union XV Gin now symbolizes the “spirit of togetherness,” embodied not just in its name, but in its medley of worldly botanicals.

Union XV Gin will be available for purchase through the brand’s website. The gin rests at 45% ABV and is set to retail for £37.50 ($48).

