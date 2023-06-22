Award-Winning Scottish Gin Brand Unveils Cask-Aged Expression — And Only 797 Bottles Have Been Made

On Wednesday, Balmenach Distillery, located in the heart of Speyside’s whisky region, launched a cask-aged expression of its award-winning Scottish gin.

Combining the artistry of gin and whisky craftsmanship, the brand’s flagship spirit, Caorunn Gin, is rested in Spanish Oak Casks, which impart notes of sweet spice, candied citrus and spiced toffee. According to the brand, Caorunn Cask Aged Gin is smooth enough to be sipped neat, yet makes for an ideal serve when paired with ginger ale.

Priced at £45.00 ($57.31) per 56%-ABV, 70cl bottle, Caorunn Cask Aged Gin is now for sale on the brand’s website — while supplies last. With only 797 bottles available, act fast if this sounds like a gin for you!

Caorunn Cask Aged Gin Tasting notes, Via The Brand

Overview: Inspiring notes of sweet spice and candied citrus for a truly indulgent sipping gin Aroma: Soft Creamy Juniper, Bright Citrus, Vanilla Pods and Herbal Notes Flavor: Peppery botanicals, delicate oak, Sweet Spices and Candied Citrus Peel Finish: Creamy Texture with Unique Enveloping Spiced Toffee Notes

