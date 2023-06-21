Scotch Distillery Wolfcraig Forays Into Gin

Scotch producer Wolfcraig has made its entry into gin with a new offering crafted by Richard Paterson OBE and Ian MacMillan, both esteemed figures in the spirits industry. Wolfcraig Gin represents the brand’s inaugural venture into juniper-based spirits, following the successful launch of its 30-year-old blended whisky in May, reported The Spirits Business.

MacMillan brings over 40 years of industry experience to his collaboration in crafting Wolfcraig Gin. Throughout his career, he has worked with Scotch whisky brands Bunnahabhain, Tobermory and Deanston, as well as top gin brands Tanqueray and Gordon’s.

Meanwhile, Paterson has achieved wide recognition for his role as a master blender at Whyte & Mackay, a position he held since 1975. His expertise and craftsmanship have contributed significantly to the whisky industry.

With their vast expertise, master blenders Paterson and MacMillan have created a gin infused with 17 botanicals, resulting in tasting notes of juniper, orange peel, lemon and cassia. The gin has been designed to entice the “most discerning” gin enthusiasts, offering a versatile experience that can be enjoyed in traditional citrus pairings or classic short cocktails, according to MacMillan.

“Our gin has been designed to impress even the most discerning gin drinkers,” said MacMillan, per the report. “Whether paired traditionally with citrus fruit or part of a classic short cocktail, we are really excited about gin lovers exploring its different expressions for the first time through the summer.” “I’m known as a bit of a traditionalist and this is a true pot still distilled premium gin, created by observing the time-honoured methods – this is a unique formulation of botanicals which complement each other in a way that can only be achieved through this most authentic method.” “It was important to Richard and I that our first gin collaboration was high-quality but versatile so it could be enjoyed by everyone from seasoned gin drinkers to casual consumers.”

Priced at £39.95 ($50.82) per bottle, Wolfcraig Gin is now available for purchase on the Wolfcraig website.

“Anyone in the whisky world will understand what a big deal Richard and Ian bringing their decades of experience into creating their own original premium gin is,” shared Wolfcraig director Jamie Lunn, according to The Spirits Business.

“There are a lot of gins in the market but we expect there to be a lot of curiosity around what two of the most respected names in the whisky world can do with their first collaboration in gin. This is just the start of Wolfcraig’s journey.”

Read next:

What Is Barrel-Aged Gin? The Elegant Link Between Whiskey and Botanical Spirits

Irish Whiskey Distillery Launches Limited Edition Port Cask-Aged Gin

Distillery That Made Crab-Infused Whiskey Unveils World’s First Wearable, Drinkable Perfume Gin

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.