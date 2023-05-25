New RTD Gin and Tonic Launches Just in Time for Summer

On Thursday, Maplewood Brewery & Distillery and Top Note Tonic announced the launch of a new ready-to-drink (RTD) cocktail, Gin/Tonic.

“The brewery aspect of our business is what sets us apart from other distilleries,” commented Ari Megalis, Distiller and Co-Founder of Maplewood Brewery & Distillery. “The crossover gives our product a unique personality, and the difference is noticeable in Gin/Tonic.”

Gin/Tonic, canned at 8% ABV, showcases Maplewood’s Brewer’s Gin and Top Note’s award-winning Classic Tonic Water. Made with natural quinine bitters, real cane sugar and lime zest, Top Note’s tonic enhances the orange and marmalade flavors of Brewer’s Gin, which is enriched with Mosaic and Citra hops, the brands shared in a press release.

“Breweries are known for quality and innovation, and are bringing that same inventiveness now to the RTD space,” said Co-founder of Top Note Tonic Mary Pellettieri, who has worked in the craft beer business for over 20 years and wrote the book on Quality Management for the Brewers Association.

“Brewers do it better,” Pellettieri added. “So, it just makes sense to work alongside a fellow brewery to think outside the beer box and create a canned cocktail of the highest possible quality.”

The new RTD classic cocktail is now available in 4-packs of 12 oz cans at the Maplewood taproom and in retail stores across the Chicago metropolitan area. Look for Gin/Tonic at retailers in your area using the Maplewood Product Finder.

About Maplewood Brewery & Distillery and Top Note Tonic

Maplewood Brewery & Distillery, established in 2014, stands as the first Illinois-based establishment to combine brewing and distilling operations. Known for its crafted beer and spirits, Maplewood’s Lounge serves as a taproom and cocktail bar, offering a wide range of styles to its dedicated fan base. Recently, Maplewood Brewery & Distillery’s distribution has expanded to Missouri, Indiana, Wisconsin and Kansas, delivering crafted beverages to imbibers beyond its hometown.

Find Maplewood Brewery & Distillery’s full range of spirits and brews here.

Meanwhile, Top Note Tonic produces a wide range of sparkling beverage mixers. Co-founded by Mary Pellettieri, an industry expert with extensive craft beer experience, Top Note’s lineup of mixers complements spirits with a variety of special botanicals and ingredients. The brand’s mixers seek to aid consumers in creating complex, yet accessible cocktails — and even alcohol-free mixed drinks.

The complete range of Top Note products, including Club Soda No 1, Ginger Beer, Classic Tonic Water, Grapefruit Soda, Bitter Lemon Tonic and Indian Tonic Water, can be found here.

