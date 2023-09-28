RTD Cocktail Brand Ampersand Ups the Alcohol Ante With 6%-ABV Purple Gin Soda - Gin Raiders

Ampersand Projects, an Australia-based beverage company, has expanded its line of ready-to-drink (RTD) gin offerings with a new product called Purple Gin Soda &. Following the success of the brand’s 4.2%-ABV Pink Gin Soda & release in 2020, this new addition delivers an “extra strength” 6% alcohol level.

Ampersand was founded in 2018 in New South Wales by Alex Bottomley and Marcus Kellett. In 2019, the company was nominated for the Startup Award at the Sydney Young Entrepreneur Awards.

The Purple Gin Soda & combines locally distilled gin and blackcurrant flavors, paired with sparkling soda water. Notably, the drink is sugar-free, carb-free and gluten-free.

A 4-pack of Purple Gin Soda & is available for $26.99 through retailers like BWS, Dan Murphy’s and independent liquor stores throughout Australia. The new product can also be found online through Ampersand’s website.

Capitalizing on the allure of brightly hued beverages, purple gin has emerged as quite the trendy category of juniper spirits in recent years. Popular brands include Empress 1908 Indigo Gin, Ink Gin and Sharish Blue Magic Gin. These colorful tipples are not only tasty but boast the ability to change color when acidic mixers are added due to the inclusion of naturally color-changing botanicals such as butterfly pea flower.

