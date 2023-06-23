Ex-Rugby Player Launches Gin With Hensol Castle Distillery

Former professional Welsh rugby player, Sam Davies, has joined forces with his fiancé, Elianna Chavez, a semi-professional footballer, to introduce their own gin brand called Toca Vida. The couple has selected Hensol Castle Distillery as their distillery partner for this spirited venture.

According to News From Wales, the collaboration with Hensol Castle Distillery has been in progress for nearly a year. Accomplished master distiller Dai Wakely, recognized for his award-winning expertise, has guided the duo throughout the entire process.

Chris Leeke, the Managing Director of Hensol Castle Distillery, expressed his enthusiasm for this partnership, stating that the spirit producer goes beyond mere commercial agreements. Leeke emphasized the distillery’s commitment to providing comprehensive support and leveraging its expertise to help clients succeed.

“It goes without saying that to help a local Welsh rugby player is a huge additional bonus for us given that Hensol Castle Distillery is part of the Vale Resort and is the home of the WRU, and we wish Sam every success as he now begins a new journey in his playing for Grenoble in France,” Leeke added, per News From Wales.

According to the Toca Vida brand, the gin is characterized by a citrus-forward profile, featuring Cuban pink grapefruit, Sicilian lemon and lime. Resting at 40% ABV, Toca Vida Gin is priced at £36.96 ($46.97) per 70cl bottle.

Chavez and Davies shared their thoughts on collaborating with Hensol Castle Distillery, commending the distillery’s sterling reputation and expertise in producing exceptional spirits.

“We were impressed by the distillery’s commitment to craftsmanship and attention to detail, which aligned perfectly with our own values for Toca Vida Gin,” the couple said, reported News From Wales. “The distillery team provided invaluable insights and technical support, ensuring that every batch of Toca Vida Gin meets the highest standards of quality and craftsmanship. We are grateful for their collaboration and the seamless partnership we have formed.”

In October, Hensol Castle Distillery debuted a gin in honor of Wales’ World Cup milestone. The gin celebrated the team’s first participation in the World Cup Finals since 1958.

