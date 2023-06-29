Portland Distillery Freeland Spirits Debuts Forest Gin

Freeland Spirits, a women-owned and operated Portland distillery, has unveiled its latest release, Forest Gin. The permanent addition joins the distillery’s other two juniper spirits, Freeland Gin and Freeland Dry Gin.

Forest Gin draws inspiration from the Forest Park, an expansive urban forest reserve located five blocks away from Freeland’s distillery. While the brand’s signature blue bottle Gin showcases flavors from Oregon’s farm fields, Forest Gin seeks to capture the essence of the lush woodland using carefully selected ingredients, the distillery shared.

Freeland Spirits employs a gentle rotovap distillation technique to ensure the preservation of each ingredient’s inherent freshness. From delicate chanterelle mushrooms and Douglas fir tips to salal berries and nettle, every element contributes to the gin’s distinct character.

“Scents of new needles on trees and forest floor transport gin connoisseurs to the spirit’s place of origin: a vast, green Oregonian woodland,” Freeland Spirits explained.

“With hints of florality and fresh greenery, complemented by deep notes of earth, berry, and fresh rain, Forest Gin – bottled at 45% ABV – offers consumers a taste of summer, year round!”

Freeland Spirits’ Forest Gin is now available for purchase through the distillery’s online shop, priced at $39.95 per 750ml bottle.

In May, Freeland Gin won a Double Gold Medal at the 2023 San Francisco World Spirits Competition.

