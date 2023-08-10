‘Tastes Like Victory’: Port Adelaide Football Club and Never Never Distilling Co. Introduce Limited-Edition Pear Gin

Port Adelaide Football Club and Australian gin producer Never Never Distilling Co. have joined forces to create a limited edition pear-flavored gin dubbed “Carn the Pear Gin” — and only 2,000 bottles have been made.

This collaboration marks a year since Never Never Distilling Co. partnered with the Port Adelaide Football Club during the club’s inaugural AFLW season in 2022. Furthermore, the partnership reflects the brands’ expansion into Port Adelaide’s AFL program. The iconic game day experience at Adelaide Oval, known as the “Perfect Pear,” is now sponsored by Never Never Distilling Co.

“After steeping 250kg of pear in spirit for two days, the whole lot was then distilled and blended with Never Never’s signature Triple Juniper Gin,” said Never Never Brand Director and Co-founder Sean Baxter, per Glam Adelaide. “The use of Williams Pear adds a fantastic fragrance and perceived sweetness to the flavour profile of the gin while complementing the bright zesty notes of the spirit.”

To celebrate the launch, the first 20 individuals who purchase a bottle of Carn the Pear Gin will receive a signed bottle from notable Port Adelaide AFL and AFLW stars, Aliir Aliir and Hannah Dunn.

“Carn The Pear Gin is a fun collaboration that truly champions the iconic ‘pear’ flavour profile that the Port fanbase celebrate so passionately,” Baxter added, according to the report. “The flavour that has been created by the Never Never production team is outrageous. This gin jumps from the glass like an Aliir Aliir spoil with a game on the line.”

Starting on August 10, the gin will initially be offered exclusively to Port Adelaide Football Club subscribers. Bottles remaining after the initial release are available for purchase for $70 through the Never Never website and at the Never Never Distillery.

In May, Never Never Distilling Co. introduced a pink pepper expression made in collaboration with a gin bar located in Adelaide. The spirit offers a unique twist on the classic pink gin in which richly-hued botanicals are used, but the final product is crystal-clear.

Carn The Pear Gin Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Smell: Freshly peeled pear and apple skins, subtle soft juniper and bright lemon zest. This gin jumps from the glass like an Aliir Aliir spoil. Taste: Tastes like Victory. Crisp apple slices, with pops of fruit and subtle warm spice developing into a satisfying finish, like a late-season top-of-the-table showdown. Finish: Finish? Preferably up by 6 goals. Long and complex, with notes of fresh pear lingering on the back palate

