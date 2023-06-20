 'Outlander' Star Sam Heughan Brings His Gin to the US
Candie GetgenJun 20th, 2023, 5:48 pm

Sam Heughan’s Wild Scottish Gin is now available in the U.S. market. (Photo: Sam Heughan/Twitter)

On Tuesday, “Outlander” star Sam Heughan’s booze brand Sassenach Spirits announced the U.S. market release of its latest offering, Wild Scottish Gin.

First teased in March, Wild Scottish Gin is made with a blend of botanicals inspired by Heughan’s hometown, Galloway. With this in mind, the actor selected crabapple, rhubarb, toasted oats, heather, pine resin, bramble leaf, blueberry and juniper as his 42%-ABV gin’s key botanicals.

“Sassenach Gin is truly a celebration of Scotland, our nature, our heritage, and our wonderful flavours,” commented Heughan, per The Spirits Business. “We used botanicals that are synonymous with Scotland and some with which people may not be familiar. The result is a clean, radiant, and delicious spirit that makes for excellent cocktails to share with friends.”

Distributed by Southern Glazer’s Wine & Spirits, Sassenach Spirits Wild Scottish Gin is priced at $39.99 per 75cl bottle.

“For me, the perfect way to experience Sassenach Gin is what we call the Perfect Serve: a simple Sassenach Gin and tonic, garnished with a slice of fresh green apple,” Heughan added, according to The Spirits Business.

Candie Getgen

Candie Getgen is the managing editor for Gin Raiders. Before immersing herself in the world of spirits journalism, Candie has been many things: a bartender, a literary journal editor, an English teacher — and even a poet. Now, Candie shares her passion for gin with the world and hopes to help others fall in love with it, too (if they haven't already!). When not writing, Candie enjoys sipping an extra-dry martini while painting or relaxing by the pool with a campy mystery novel.

