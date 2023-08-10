New Gin Honors Beloved Pit Bull Rescued by Oregon Distillery

On Thursday, Oregon-based distillery Wolf Spirit unveiled its first juniper spirit, Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin. Through a curated blend of botanicals, this new modern gin pays homage to Master Distiller Ben Green’s pit bull rescue companion, Mr. Pickles.

“We created this gin to honor Mr. Pickles for his loyalty, friendship, and undying love for everyone at Wolf Spirit,” Green shared. “Mr. Pickles may appear intimidating, but he is truly a warm, welcoming spirit filled with unbridled joy and I think we have done a great job in capturing that in our first gin.”

Mr. Pickles is a rescued seven-year-old American Pitbull Terrier. Initially found in a Bakersfield, California, mall parking lot, he was adopted by Wolf Spirit’s master distiller and brought to Eugene, Oregon. Despite his tough exterior, Mr. Pickles is a loving and affectionate companion, embodying the spirit of the distillery, Wolf Spirit explained. He now plays an integral role at the distillery, offering emotional support, contributing to product ideas and overseeing production processes.

Crafted under the watchful eyes of the canine companion, Mr. Pickles Gin starts its life from a blend of 100% white winter wheat, sourced from the nearby Camas Country Mill. The base spirit undergoes triple distillation, with the final run introducing botanicals through a vapor basket.

Mr. Pickles Gin spotlights juniper (recalling a hike to Orgeon’s picturesque Mount Hood), alongside 11 other botanicals including sencha green tea, pink peppercorns and marshmallow root. Tasting notes include zesty citrus, pine, spice and an earthy herbal foundation. The finish is long, allowing the flavors to linger after each sip, Wolf Spirit explained.

The gin’s blue-green bottle showcases a silkscreen design adorned with hand-drawn white and red flowers reminiscent of Baroque artwork. The focal point is a stylized portrait of Mr. Pickles reminiscent of a Kehinde Wiley masterpiece, gazing into the setting sun of the Pacific Northwest — or perhaps his food bowl.

When asked what it’s like to have his image on the front of a gin bottle, Mr. Pickles responded with a thoughtful “woof!” Dog-language experts at Wolf Spirit let us know that this loosely translates into: “It is an absolute honor to have my stoic face grace the bottle of Mr. Pickles Pacific Northwest Gin. I think they really captured my good side. Now, who’s got a treat???”

Mr. Pickles Gin boasts an 86-proof strength and is now available for $34.99 per 750ml bottle through spirits retailers across the U.S. and online at www.ourwolfspirit.com.

Accompanying this release are four signature cocktail recipes crafted by Natalie Bovis

Mr. Pickles Martini

2 oz Mr. Pickles gin

0.75 oz Ransom dry vermouth

1 bar spoon pickle juice

1 bar spoon olive brine

Garnish: Extra virgin olive oil & Oregon Brineworks Garlic Dill Pickles

Stir all ingredients with ice and strain mixture into a chilled martini glass. Dot the surface of the cocktail with three to five drops of extra virgin olive oil. Garnish with pickle slices on a skewer, or cut and slide onto the rim of the glass.

Howl At the Moon

1 oz Mr. Pickles gin

2 oz Stumptown Holler Mountain espresso

1 oz Chocolate liqueur

0.75 oz Orange liqueur

Garnish: Grated orange zest

Shake all ingredients with ice. Strain into a coupe glass. Sprinkle orange zest on the surface of the drink.

Spikes, Petals and Pawprints

1 tsp Rosemary leaves

1 – 2 Strawberries, halved

1.5 oz Mr. Pickles Gin

0.75 oz Elderflower liqueur

0.75 oz Lemon juice

0.5 oz Amaro

Garnish: A strawberry skewered with rosemary sprig, spritz rosewater

Muddle the rosemary and strawberry in the bottom of a cocktail shaker. Add the other ingredients and shake well with ice. Strain into a coupe glass, or over a large ice cube in a rocks glass. Lay a strawberry-skewered rosemary sprig across the glass rim and spritz with rosewater.

Northwest Negroni

1 oz Mr. Pickles Gin

1 oz Dry vermouth

1 oz Ver liqueur (from Oregon)

Garnish: Orange twist

Stir all ingredients with ice. Strain into an ice-filled rocks glass. Garnish with an orange twist.

