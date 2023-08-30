 Montrose Football Club Debuts First-Ever Bespoke Gin
Montrose Football Club’s First-Ever Bespoke Gin Debuts

Candie GetgenAug 30th, 2023, 10:11 am

(Photo: Montrose Football Club)

Montrose Football Club has teamed up with local distillery Distillutions to release a bespoke gin. Named Gable Endies, the blue-hued tipple is flavored with blueberries and raspberries and represents the club’s very first entry into the world of gin.

“The club gin has been designed to be shared and enjoyed by Mighty Mo fans and we hope they are as excited about the launch of our very first home gin as we are,” Club Chief Executive Peter Stuart said, per Angus World.

“Mirroring the club’s iconic blue colours, the bottle is inspired by the new home strip design worn on the sleeve of the jersey.”

Priced at £36 ($45.80) per bottle, Gable Endies Gin is available at the club shop on match days or by emailing [email protected].

Established in 1879, Montrose F.C. is a semi-professional football team situated in Montrose, Angus, Scotland. A member of the Scottish Professional Football League, the club competes in the Scottish League One, which constitutes the third level of football in Scotland.

Candie Getgen

