Michelin Star Chef Michael Wignall Enters the Spirits Business With ‘Subtly Distilled’ Yuzu and Lime Gin - Gin Raiders

Renowned Michelin star chef Michael Wignall has teamed up with Otterbeck Distillery to unveil his latest venture, Cotton Gin, a spirit blending the essence of Japan with local Yorkshire flavors.

Having received Michelin stars since his initial accolade in 1993, Wignall brings his culinary expertise to the world of gin, creating a beverage that aims to resonate with subtlety and balance.

“To be honest, I’m not a great fan of flavoured gins,” Wignall shared, per The Drinks Business. “I’ve tried so many gins that are strawberry flavoured or whatever, and for me as a chef I can just tell that it tastes like quite a synthetic flavour.”

“It’s like making a dish,” he added. “You want to taste everything on your tongue, but you don’t want every flavour fighting for dominance.”

This Japan-inspired gin is a fusion of locally foraged elderflower and distinctive Japanese elements like yuzu and kaffir lime. Wignall, drawing inspiration from the Far East and his 30-year culinary journey, sought to craft a high-strength gin using authentic premium ingredients, avoiding any synthetic additives.

The seasonal nature of the gin emerges from the short harvest periods of elderflower and yuzu, necessitating production to occur during their availability. According to Wignall, his curated selection and meticulous blending of these components achieved a gentle, nuanced flavor profile, resulting in a gin that doesn’t overwhelm the palate.

Wignall recommends enjoying his gin simply — with a quality tonic over ice, or perhaps complemented by verbena or basil during the summertime.

“I’m not a fan of putting loads of things with it,” the chef said, according to The Drinks Business. “It is actually really nice with verbena in summer, or even basil, but to be honest it’s just nice with a lot of ice and a really high-quality tonic.”

Cotton Gin is now available for purchase online through the Otterbeck Distillery, priced at £46 ($56.56) per 50cl bottle.

