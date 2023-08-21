'Taste of Crete in a Glass': MasterChef Winner Releases Greek-Inspired Gin

Irini Tzortzoglou, the 2019 MasterChef U.K. winner, has collaborated with Shed One Distillery to release a Greek-inspired spirit dubbed Yiayia Gin.

The new gin’s botanical mix includes vine, fig, olive, lemon leaves, rose pelargonium, seaweed, mushroom and oregano. According to Shed One, these ingredients lend a savory undertone to the gin, capturing the flavors and fragrances of Tzortzoglou’s homeland, Crete, Greece.

“Yiayia Gin, a quintessential London Dry gin, has been the result of months of dedication from both Irini and Zoe Arnold-Bennett, co-owner and founder of Shed One,” explained a representative from the England-based distillery, per Greek City Times.

“Together, they embarked on an exploratory journey to source, experiment, evaluate, and savor a spectrum of botanicals meticulously chosen to invoke the flavors and fragrances of Irini’s cherished homeland, Crete.”

The gin also serves as a tribute to the strong women who have influenced Tzortzoglou’s journey into professional cooking. “Yiayia” translates to “grandmother” in Greek, symbolizing the love, comfort and food associated with the role.

Resting at 42% ABV, Yiayia Gin is now available for purchase through Shed One priced at £34.95 ($44.59) per 500ml bottle.

