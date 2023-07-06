'Love Island' Host Maya Jama Teams Up With Gordon's Gin

On Wednesday, Gordon’s Gin announced its partnership with “Love Island” host and radio DJ Maya Jama, who is set to take on a “creative role” in the brand’s new “Clink with Pink” project.

‘‘I was already a fan of Gordon’s Premium Pink, when the opportunity came up to develop ‘Clink with Pink’ with the Gordon’s team, the brand wanted to focus on bringing people together, which is how I approach all my work, so I couldn’t wait to get started,” Jama shared, per Verge Magazine. “‘Clink with Pink’ is all about being unapologetically yourself and having the best time with friends. I can’t wait to show you our first limited edition bottles dropping next week and hope you will raise a glass with me.”

As part of the collaboration, Jama and Gordon’s have unveiled two limited-edition bottles featuring the television presenter’s signature stamp. Additionally, the bottles display her trademark phrases, “You’re a Limited Edition, My Love” and “Cling Cling, My Honeys.”

Related: Gordon’s London Dry Gin Aggregated Review

The partnership also entails Jama showing fans new ways to serve Gordon’s cocktails using its Premium Pink gin and curating a series of events, Verge Magazine reported.

Commenting on the collaboration, Charlotte Gibbon, Diageo G.B.’s Category Marketing Director for Gin, Pimm’s and Bailey’s Non-Alcoholic, said: “We have been so inspired by Maya’s positive energy and authenticity and we couldn’t think of a better partner for Gordon’s Premium Pink Distilled Gin and Gordon’s Premium Pink Alcohol Free. Maya is a star who perfectly reflects the pink mindset and what it means to celebrate that with your friends. We are delighted to partner with Maya to bring ‘Clink with Pink’ to life with a calendar full of exciting events, refreshing twists on iconic cocktails, and a few surprises that you won’t want to miss.”

The limited-edition Jama gins bottles can be purchased from Amazon U.K. starting July 11, priced at £17.50 ($22.29).

Read next:

The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in June 2023

Truck Driver Attacked by Alleged Thieves Attempting to Take Off With Large Shipment of Pink Gin

Following Emerging Trends, Gordon’s Gin Expands Ready to Drink Portfolio With Pink Gin and Lemonade

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.