 Loch Lomond Marks 151st Open Golf Tournament With Gin
Scotch Whisky Producer Loch Lomond Marks 151st Open Golf Tournament With Special-Edition Gin

Candie GetgenJun 14th, 2023, 12:03 pm

Three new releases from Loch Lomond mark the 151st Open Golf Tournament. (Photo: Loch Lomond)

In partnership with The Open golf tournament, Scotch whisky producer Loch Lomond announced on Wednesday the release of two limited-edition whiskies and a special-edition gin that commemorate the 151st Open Championship.

The new spirits follow the launch of Loch Lomond’s The Open Course Edition 2022 and The Open Special Edition 2022, two single malts that celebrated The Open Golf Competition’s 150th Anniversary.

Scheduled to take place July 20-23, The Royal Liverpool Golf Club will host the 151st Open Championship, while the AIG Women’s Open is set to take place from August 9-13 at the Walton-on-the-hill Golf Course in Surrey.

Loch Lomond has entered into a five-year extension agreement with the two prominent golf competitions, and as part of this alliance, it has launched The Open Special Edition Gin and a series of limited-edition single malts. According to The Spirits Business, the deal also included a “strong new platform” for the distillery’s gin brand, Ben Lomond, which has been deemed the official gin of both The Open and AIG Women’s Open.

The signing of the agreement was officiated by Colin Matthews, CEO of Loch Lomond Group, and Martin Slumbers, CEO of The Royal & Ancient Golf Club of St Andrews, per the report.

“Our strong relationship with The R&A over the past five years has helped to establish our brands within the world of golf, opening many new opportunities for us to engage whisky lovers across the globe,” commented Matthews, according to The Spirits Business. “To officially bring Ben Lomond Gin into the fold, opens further exciting possibilities for fast growing our premium gin brand which already has great appeal across many markets. We look forward to seeing what the future will bring.”

The Open Special Edition Gin draws inspiration from The Royal Liverpool Golf Club and features a selection of handpicked wild botanicals, including sea buckthorn, yarrow and rosehip. Additionally, the gin has been released in a ready-to-drink canned format, complete with tonic.

The gin offerings are set to be available for the first time at The Open.

