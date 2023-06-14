Sustainably Foraged Gin Marks 50 Years of Conservation

To commemorate the 50th anniversary of the Bailies of Bennachie, a renowned conservation charity, craft distillery Little Brown Dog has launched a special edition gin. This small batch spirit is a limited release to honor the significant milestone achieved by the Bailies of Bennachie.

According to Scotsman, a distinctive recipe was developed for the new gin using botanicals foraged from the Bennachie Hill itself. The resulting gin showcases a blend of gorse, heather, blaeberries, lingonberries and wild raspberries.

“Most of our marketing materials feature Bennachie in the background, it is the most prominent hill in Aberdeenshire,” commented Andrew Smith from Little Brown Dog, per the report. “We walk there, ride our bikes there and forage there, we really wanted to give something back so working with the Bailies to develop the recipe and ensure what we foraged was sustainable, we produced a Bennachie Edition of our Aberdeenshire Foraged Gin.”

For every bottle sold, a £5 contribution will directly support the efforts of The Bailies of Bennachie. This funding will be allocated to maintaining the footpaths, preserving its flora and fauna and furthering the understanding of Bennachie’s historical significance.

“We are delighted to work with Little Brown Dog to mark our golden anniversary with this special edition gin,” said The Chair of the Bailies, Peter Stock, per The Scotsman. “The bottle labels feature the Bailies logo and are a special commemoration of the work of the Bailies over the last 50 years. This would make a fantastic gift for anyone who loves the hill. It proved very popular at our recent celebration event at Inverurie Town Hall.”

Priced at £35.00 ($44.29), the Bennachie Edition gin is available for purchase on littlebrowndogspirits.com, as well as at select retailers, including Aberdeen Whisky Shop, Inverurie Whisky Shop and Kellockbank. Additionally, only 300 bottles have been produced, so if this sounds like a gin for you, act fast!

