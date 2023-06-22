Italian Gin Brand Mintis Launches in the US - Gin Raiders

Through a distribution partnership with Interbalt Fine Wines & Spirits, Italian spirits brand Mintis Gin has made its entry into the U.S. market. According to The Spirits Business, this marks Mintis Gin’s first expansion outside of Europe, where it already has a presence in over 27 countries.

Initially, the brand will be distributed in five states, namely Washington DC, Maryland, New York, Florida and Delaware. Following this, Mintis Gin plans to expand its distribution nationwide to select retailers, restaurants, and bars.

“We are so happy that we can launch our award-winning gin also in the US thanks to our new partner Interbalt Fine Wines & Spirits, and continue rapid growth of the brand,” said Mintis co-founder Stepan Stanek, per The Spirits Business.

Mintis Gin, introduced in 2021, has quickly gained recognition in the industry, earning multiple gold awards from prestigious competitions like the World Gin Awards and Global Gin Masters. Among its accolades, Mintis Gin’s blackcurrant variation was named “Best Italian Flavored,” while its flagship expression received the title of “Best Italian Signature Botanical.”

All Mintis Gin products are handcrafted at a family-operated distillery in Piemont, Italy. The range prominently features Pancalieri mint, described as one of the finest mint varieties globally, as a crucial botanical and flavoring component.

“There are not many flavoured gins on the market that are only natural, without artificial colours and flavours, without added sugar, vegan friendly, gluten-free and in an unbeatable packaging with an unmistakable taste,” added Konstantin Khizder, president of Interbalt Fine Wines & Spirits, reported The Spirits Business. “This is exactly what our customers want. When I thought about it, only Mintis fulfils all this and that’s why we chose it.”

Emphasizing the significance of mint, the gin bottles exhibit an embossed leaf design, reminiscent of fresh mint bunches. Per Mintis Gin, this glass packaging aims to reinforce the brand’s values.

Priced at about $40, Mintis Gin is bottled at 41.8% ABV.

Read next:

The 7 Best Gins for a Perfect Gin and Tonic

Aldi Unveils Pink Grapefruit Gin to Rival Popular Italian Brand Malfy

Celebrate World Gin Day With These 10 Top Gins From Around the World

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.