Brand Behind Popular Indian Craft Gin Releases Ashwagandha-Infused Collection

Radico Khaitan, the spirits company behind the popular Indian craft gin Jaisalmer, has recently unveiled the Happiness in a Bottle: A Happily Crafted Gin collection.

Related: Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin Aggregated Review

Featuring three expressions, Joy of Juniper, Joy of Pink and Joy of Citrus, the collection aims to infuse every sip with joy and happiness through a creative blend of botanicals, the brand shared.

According to Financial Express, the introduction of Joy of Pink also marks Radico Khaitan’s entry into the pink gin category, a style of juniper spirit that often features fruit or florals as key ingredients.

The Happiness in a Bottle collection showcases 15 botanicals, including juniper, angelica and coriander. One ingredient that stands out in each expression is the inclusion of Ashwagandha, an herb reportedly known to relieve stress and anxiety.

Amar Sinha, the Chief Operating Officer of Radico Khaitan, expressed his delight in introducing this new creation.

“After the resounding success of Jaisalmer Indian Craft Gin, we take immense pleasure in presenting our newest creation, ‘Happiness in a Bottle: A Happily Crafted Gin,’ infused with the unique herb, Ashwagandha,” Khaitan shared, per Financial Express.

“This remarkable blend not only tantalizes the taste buds but also uplifts the spirits, making it a perfect companion for celebrating happy moments in life.”

“With ‘Happiness in a Bottle’ Gin, consumers are in for a truly euphoric experience,” Khaitan added.

Read next:

The 3 Best Gins We Tasted in June 2023

Indian Spirits Producer Launches Gin Made With Crowd-Sourced, Old Cricket Bats — and it ‘Tastes Almost like Whisky!’

Debunking the Malaria Myth: Why Today’s Gin and Tonics Fall Short in Disease Prevention

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.