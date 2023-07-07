Indian Craft Gin Raises Funds for Biodiversity Conservation

Chhota Hazri Spirits, an India-based spirits producer, announced on Thursday the expanded launch of Baagh, a contemporary craft gin with a compelling mission.

Now available in Mumbai and Pune, Baagh sets itself apart from traditionally juniper-forward gins with its prominent citrus profile, highlighting Nagpur orange and lime with hints of spice.

In collaboration with The Balipara Foundation, a portion of the profits generated from Baagh is dedicated to supporting agrobiodiversity and rewilding initiatives in Assam, a state in northeastern India known for its wildlife. The distillery also sources its ingredients from local farmers, in an effort to ensure that both the land and its people benefit from its production process. This commitment to sustainability is encapsulated in the gin’s tagline, “No Planet No Party.”

Designed to appeal to “urban thirty-somethings” seeking a responsibly crafted and delectable gin, Baagh pairs well with tonic water and personalized cocktails, the brand shared.

Chhota Hazri Spirits, founded by CEO Jatin Dev Bobb and partners Mohamed Rizwan and Manu Chandra, emerged in a post-Covid world. The gin’s name draws inspiration from the traditional refreshments enjoyed by troops stationed in Northern India during the 19th century, as well as morning rituals in certain army regiments and boarding schools that still continue to this day, per Chhota Hazri Spirits

Commenting on the new gin, Founding partner Mohamed Rizwan shared: “In a world of brands that often take themselves a little too seriously, we wanted Baagh to be a gin that is super chic and fun. While our audience is demanding in terms of provenance and process, they also want to be a part of a world that is incredibly stylish. Baagh is designed to speak to this audience, from the moment they pick up the bottle to the time they hopefully hit Follow on Instagram.”

Baagh is now available at select retail outlets, restaurants and bars in Mumbai at a recommended retail price of Rs 1,995 ($24.14).

