Hensol Castle Distillery Unveils Gin Inspired by Bramble Cocktails — and It’s Only Available at This Supermarket - Gin Raiders

Hensol Castle Distillery, the United Kingdom’s only distillery located inside a castle, recently unveiled a new gin. Simply named Black Gin, the latest addition to the craft spirit producer’s award-winning gin range is inspired by Bramble cocktails.

As part of a promotion, Black Gin (and Welsh Dry Gin) will be available exclusively at Tesco stores for a limited period before rolling out into other markets. Holders of a Tesco Clubcard can purchase the gin at a specially reduced rate of £22 ($27.99) per 70cl bottle until September 18, Herald Wales reported.

“The newest addition to the Hensol Castle range, inspired by our master distiller Dai’s love of the classic Bramble,” the distillery wrote.

Made using black muscat grapes from the Hensol Castle’s botanical garden alongside black cherries and blackberries, Black Gin offers a juniper-driven, fruity profile with a floral finish.

“The association with Tesco marks a monumental milestone in our distillery’s illustrious journey,” Managing Director of Hensol Castle Distillery Chris Leeke shared, per Herald Wales.

“The debut of our Hensol Castle Black Gin, along with our other flagship spirits, is a testament to the unwavering commitment and zeal of our team. Following our recent launch at Asda and Morrisons across Wales, this alliance with Tesco significantly amplifies our reach, ensuring our uniquely crafted gins and rums find their way to connoisseurs.”

Dubbed South Wales’ first full-scale gin distillery, Hensol Castle produces more than just a range of award-winning juniper spirits. In July, the distillery unveiled a collection of rum in honor of World Rum Day. Named after a former resident of the castle, Judge Jenkins, the release included two flavored rums, Spiced and Maraschino Cherry Spiced.

