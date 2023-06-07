'Money Heist' Star Jaime Lorente Launches Gin

On Monday, French gin producer G’Vine launched its first new recipe and bottle design since the brand’s inception in 2006. Made in collaboration with “Money Heist” star Jaime Lorente, the limited-edition gin features ingredients and a bottle design that echo the actor’s childhood and “elegant and rebellious personality,” G’Vine shared.

This milestone release also happens to mark the third year of partnership between G’Vine and Lorente, who serves as the brand’s Spanish ambassador. Thus, the launch of G’Vine Jaime Lorente Limited Edition is timed with the debut of the “El Vividor” campaign, an homage to those who wholeheartedly embrace the joys of life. This Spanish campaign, in sync with the international “Gin Your Way” initiative, offers a lively and exuberant celebration of life’s delights, according to the brand.

Expressing his excitement about his role as G’Vine’s ambassador, Lorente said: “G’Vine inspires me and thrills me. Being its ambassador means having the opportunity to represent the bold nature of this French gin designed by Jean-Se´bastien Robicquet who took the revolutionary step of using grapes as a backdrop to reinvent gin. It is therefore a double pride to embody G’Vine’s new international campaign, ‘Gin Your Way’ and through this magnificent creation ‘G’Vine Jaime Lorente Limited Edition’ which deeply reflects my personality and my story.”

To create the new gin, Lorente journeyed to France, where he joined Robicquet to develop a recipe inspired by his roots and childhood experiences. Guided by Robicquet’s “exceptional nose and palate,” the duo selected ingredients that embody Lorente’s cultural heritage. According to the brand, the resulting gin showcases G’Vine’s freshness and smooth finish, mingled with notes of bell pepper, citrus, raspberry and a touch of black pepper.

“I am thrilled to introduce this extraordinary gin, as Jaime perfectly embodies the spirit of G’Vine,” Robicquet added, per the news release. “He is bold, creative, and embraces every moment of life with gusto. Our collaboration began in 2020 at the Manoir de Villevert, where we shared a tasting of G’Vine Tonic. Inviting Jaime to lend his personal touch to G’Vine was a natural progression. Combining Jaime’s memories with my nose and palate, we effortlessly crafted something truly special.”

Tasting notes of G’Vine Jaime Lorente Edition, Via the Brand

Nose: At the beginning, spicy notes are perceived, followed by an ascending combination of pepper and citrus fruits, which gradually merge with the final notes of pepper. Palate: The first impression on the palate is smooth and expansive, with raspberry notes taking centre stage, providing a rounded and harmonious sensation, awakened by a final peppery note. Finish: The finish is smooth, clean and long lasting.

Find G’Vine’s latest gin here, priced at an equivalent of about $40.

