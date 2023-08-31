Coral Reef Restorations to Be Funded by Ocean-Inspired Gin

Boutique gin brand Grown Spirits is set to raise funds for coral reef restoration with the launch of its latest tipple, Ocean Grown Gin. This environmentally-conscious creation emerges from a collaboration with Reef Restoration Foundation, an Australian non-profit organization that contributes to the longevity of the Great Barrier Reef, the world’s largest coral reef system.

“This is a coastal gin that provokes memories of holidays by the sea, while serving as a reminder to protect the ocean and the powerful but delicate garden that grows beneath its surface,” explained Co-Founder of Grown Spirits Will Miles, per The Shout.

Crafted as an ode to the ocean, the new gin offers a delicate saline character paired with notes of olive, savory herbs, dry citrus and a warm hint of spice, per the brand.

“Every sale of this special drop will literally help to regrow the ocean. We are so proud to partner with Ryan and his amazing team at the not-for-profit Reef Restoration Foundation,” Grown Spirits said.

“A few years ago, they planted the first ever coral nursery on the Great Barrier Reef at Fitzroy Island with their mission to contribute to the longevity of the planet’s most magnificent marine ecosystem. Legends.”

According to Grown Spirits, its latest release is best paired with Fever-Tree Mediterranean Tonic, over ice and garnished with rosemary and an orange slice. Or, try it out in a “Margatini,” a riff on a margarita that replaces the usual tequila with gin.

Ocean Grown Gin is now available for sale through Grown Spirits’ online shop, priced at $96 per 700ml bottle.

“We are thrilled to partner with Grown Spirits on this vital (and pretty tasty) venture,” shared Reef Restoration Foundation CEO Ryan Donnelly, The Shout reported. “As a business, we are about building reef resilience at the places we love, to inspire and invigorate communities to take action, to create a vibrant future for the Great Barrier Reef amid a changing climate.”

“People know it’s important, but hopefully partnerships like this one keep the needs of our magnificent ocean in peoples’ minds.”

