Gin-Inspired Beer Brings 'Subtlety' to the IPA Market

In many ways, the springy botanicals of gin seem like the polar opposite of an intense, full-bodied IPA. Two distillers from across the aisle are now collaborating to make the unexpected combination a reality.

Bira 91, a fast-growing Indian craft beer brand, and NAO Spirits, a major player in the craft gin space, are teaming up for the limited release of “Greater IPA.” The brew is imbued with a piney, spice-forward flavor from the addition of Macedonian Juniper, a key ingredient in London dry gins.

Ankur Jain, Founder and CEO, Bira 91 said, “We are thrilled to unveil Greater IPA, a Limited Release gin-inspired beer created in collaboration with Greater Than Gin, a crowd-favorite and one of the fastest-growing brands in the country. This collaboration reaffirms our commitment to innovation, bringing together two exceptional brands to offer a distinctive and remarkable consumer experience.”

To commemorate the launch, the unlikely duo is bringing an exclusive cocktail menu and brewer-led tastings to Bira 91’s Taproom in Cyberhub, Gurgaon and Koramangala, Bengaluru.

“We’re absolutely delighted about this collaboration with the passionate lot of brewers at Bira 91, the trailblazers behind India’s craft beer revolution. As the first Craft Gin in India, Greater Than has naturally taken a lot of heart from Bira 91’s success in the country and it made absolute sense to bring our two brands together for something fun,” added Anand Virmani, Co-founder & CEO, NAO Spirits and Beverages.

Similar concepts have begun to take hold worldwide; The Bruery recently debuted a Gin Barrel-Aged Imperial Cabinet, while South Carolina’s Ghost Monkey Brewery unveiled a gin botanical-infused Belgian wheat-style beer. In the doughy, occasionally stomach-churning world of craft beer, we welcome the fragrant change of pace.

