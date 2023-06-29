Four Pillars' Higher Proof Rare Dry Gin to Hit Travel Retail

Australian spirits producer Four Pillars Gin has partnered with global travel retailer Heinemann to release Rare Dry Gin Export Strength, a high-ABV gin exclusive to travel retail, reported Food & Beverage.

Rare Dry Gin Export Strength shares the same recipe as Four Pillars’ Rare Dry Gin but boasts a bold 50.8% ABV, in comparison to the original’s 41.8% ABV. With a deep juniper base and concentrated spice notes, the gin offers a more intense and flavorful experience compared to its predecessor, per the distillery.

“We started working on the recipe for Rare Dry Gin ten years ago and it has become the heart and soul of Four Pillars,” shared Cam Mackenzie, Four Pillars co-founder and distiller. “We haven’t changed this recipe since we first released in December 2013 so to revisit it nearly ten years on is a significant moment. And to make it strong, well that’s a distiller’s dream!”

Serving as the craft distillery’s first global travel retail offering, the one-liter bottle will initially be available at Heinemann’s Sydney Airport stores in July, followed by a wider release across the Heinemann network this year, according to Food & Beverage.

The new high-proof offering is suggested to be enjoyed with tonic water or in a Martini with a twist, where its bold citrus notes are said to shine.

“Global travel retail is a huge focus for Four Pillars and we’re thrilled to bring something new, exciting and most of all delicious to the table in partnership with Heinemann,” stated David Hogan, Four Pillars GTR and international sales director, per the report.

“This gin offers something unique to Australian travellers familiar with the Four Pillars range, while continuing to build our presence away from our home shores.”

In May, Four Pillars unveiled its second wine-inspired gin, Blooy Pinot Noir.

