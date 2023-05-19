Fortnum & Mason Gets Ready for World Gin Day With 2 New Gins

Upscale London department store Fortnum & Mason has unveiled a new range of gins just in time for the upcoming World Gin Day on June 10, per Good Housekeeping.

The range, Amalthea, is named after a mythical goat creature that symbolizes abundance and features two expressions: Dry and Pink. The spirits are produced at Fortnum & Mason’s in-house distillery located in Piccadilly.

Bottled at 43% ABV, Fortnum’s Amalthea Pink Gin features a British apple spirit base and Earl Grey tea. The blush-hued spirit offers a blend of rhubarb, rose, juniper, licorice, cardamom and grapefruit.

According to the brand, its pink gin is best served in classic gin cocktails such as a Negroni, gin and tonic and dry martini.

Another 43%-ABV spirit, Fortnum’s Amalthea Dry Gin is again produced with the brand’s British apple spirit as a base. The dry gin offers a citrus aroma, alongside tasting notes from juniper, sweet licorice, black tea and peppery cassia. Also joining the mix are Earl Grey tea and marmalade.

Fortnum & Mason suggests serving its dry gin with Indian tonic water over ice, garnished with an orange slice.

Both gins come in 500 ml and 200 ml formats and can be purchased online from £15.50 ($19.28) to £35.00 ($43.55).

