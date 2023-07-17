'Coronation Street,' Britain's Longest-Running Soap Opera, Now Has Its Own Gin

Fans of “Coronation Street,” Britain’s longest-running soap opera since its 1960 debut, can now raise a glass to one of the show’s most beloved characters with a new gin inspired by Hilda Ogden.

Teaming up with No. 186 Gin, the legendary soap introduced a bespoke gin paying tribute to the popular character portrayed by the late Jean Alexander from 1964 to 1987, reported Digital Spy.

“It’s been a labour of love creating this beautiful, unique gin for Corrie,” No. 186 Gin’s Lynsey Postlethwaite shared, per the report.

“We know Hilda liked a port and lemon in the Rovers but we’re sure if it was around back then she’d have ordered a Wonky Duck and tonic, the hints of honey and warm currants would be right up her street!”

Wonky Duck Old Tom Gin draws inspiration from the painted ducks on the iconic mural in No. 13, the apartment where Hilda entertained viewers with her amusing conflicts with her husband Stan during the show’s peak popularity. Hilda, known for her perennially curler-clad hair hidden beneath a scarf, remains an enduring symbol of the show even after almost four decades since she starred in it, per Digital Spy.

To capture Hilda’s spirit, No. 186 Gin incorporated the flavors of Manchester’s beloved Eccles cake, alongside hints of currants, raisins, warm spice and orange zest. Additionally, the gin is gently sweetened with honey in classic Old Tom fashion.

The spirit rests at an ABV of 37.5%, making it a few percentages shy of the standard 40%-ABV gins we see here in the U.S.

Wonky Duck Old Tom Gin can now be purchased for £33.95 ($44.38) per 70cl bottle from Master of Malt.

Read next:

What Is Old Tom Gin? The Spirited Bridge Between the Original Gin and London Dry

UK Retailer M&S Wins Lengthy Court Battle Against Aldi Over ‘Instagrammable’ Gin Bottles

Monthly Roundup: Top 20 Gins Released in June 2023

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.