Citadelle Gin to Expand Core Range With Red Berry Expression - Gin Raiders

French spirits brand Citadelle Gin is set to introduce its latest permanent offering, Citadelle Rouge, to the U.K. market in July.

“When I created and launched Citadelle back in 1996, there was no such thing as artisanal gins or any craft movement, it was the desert, and I felt lonely at that time,” commented Alexandre Gabriel, Founder and Master Distiller of Maison Ferrand, per Cocktail Distilled. “I dreamed of a moment when the gin category would open up, and real gins made with real things would blossom.”

The new expression, highlighting a medley of fresh blackberry, blackcurrant, cranberry, raspberry and rhubarb, exemplifies the gin producer’s commitment to utilizing top-quality ingredients and employing a meticulous distilling process, Citadelle Gin shared.

By combining 19 botanicals such as juniper, coriander, orange peel, cardamom and cinnamon, alongside the flavors of fresh red fruits, Citadelle Rouge aims to celebrate an intricate interplay of botanical complexity and an invigorating essence of fruit.

According to Cocktail Distilled, Gabriel emphasized his brand’s commitment to using distillation techniques that extract flavor without compromising the natural color of the gin. Rejecting the use of artificial elements, he clarified, “We decided to call it Rouge for the taste, but of course not for the color.”

While those of us living outside the U.K. await Citadelle Rouge’s wider release, we still have the French brand’s other core offerings to enjoy, such as Citadelle’s juniper-forward original gin and the fruity, floral Jardin d’Été expression.

