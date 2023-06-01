Celebrate Pride Month With Craft Gin Club’s Rainbow Bottled Gin - Gin Raiders

Craft Gin Club, in collaboration with Wessex Gin, has unveiled an exclusive, limited-edition gin in celebration of Pride Month. Named Respect Gin, the new craft spirit is presented in a rainbow bottle.

Respect Gin showcases a classic blend of juniper, coriander, angelica, orange and lemon, resulting in a “traditional London Dry Gin with a refreshing citrus twist,” the brand shared, according to The Pink News.

Additionally, Craft Gin Club has pledged to donate £5 ($6.27) for each bottle sold to Across Rainbows, an organization dedicated to providing comprehensive support to LGBTQ+ individuals experiencing domestic abuse.

“A celebration of diversity, individuality and inclusivity, Wessex Respect Gin is a gorgeous London dry gin in a rainbow bottle,” Craft Gin Club said. “Here to show support for Pride, the LGBTQ+ community and their family and friends, it’s a magnificent craft gin from one of the UK’s best small-batch distillers.”

Craft Gin Club, the largest gin subscription club in the U.K., boasts over 100,000 passionate members. However, one does not need to be a part of the club to score the limited edition Pride bottle.

Priced at £37.05 ($46.44) for club members and £39 ($48.88) for the general public, Respect Gin is now available for purchase through Craft Gin Club’s online shop.

