Gin Distillery Bottles Up Spring and Summer in 2022 Vintage

On Friday, U.K.-based gin producer Cambridge Distillery introduced a new addition, Vintage 2022 Spring Summer, to its seasonal gin collection.

“The hottest temperatures we’ve ever seen here in Cambridge [in summer 2022] created unparalleled ripeness and richness to this seasonal expression, whilst retaining the elegant and vibrant lift for which our spring/summer releases have become so famous,” shared Master Distiller William Lowe, per The Spirits Business.

To tailor the treatment of each fresh botanical in his latest gin, Lowe employed a novo-dimensional distillation matrix, considering nine variables such as temperature, timing and pressure. The resulting distillates were meticulously blended to create a spirit with a ripe pineapple profile, elevated by the perfumed florals of hawthorn blossom, according to the brand.

Cambridge Distillery recommends keeping the serves simple for Vintage 2022 Spring Summer by enjoying it over ice or in a martini with a basil leaf garnish.

Limited to only 600 bottles, Vintage 2022 Spring Summer is the first of two vintage releases this year, each capturing the essence of a seasonal blend of locally foraged botanicals. Previous releases have sold out within hours of their market debut, highlighting the high demand for these limited editions.

Priced at £150 ($186.77) per 700ml bottle, Vintage 2022 Spring Summer is now available through Cambridge Distillery’s online shop.

Cambridge Distillery Vintage 2022 Spring Summer Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

“A distinct ripeness is apparent on the nose with tropical fruit notes from pineapple weed, lifted by the perfumed, floral notes of hawthorn blossom. Elegant on the palate with a restrained fruit expression from flowering redcurrant and supple citrus from lemon balm provides an extended and graceful finish.”

