This Gin Brand Just Released Its 1st New Product in 15 Years

U.K. gin producer Brockmans has released its first new product since the brand’s establishment in 2008 with its flagship berry-forward spirit.

The new gin, Orange Kiss, boasts tasting notes of Valencia oranges and the orange-based liqueur, triple sec.

“Orange Kiss blends together the flavours of Triple sec and fresh Valencia orange with traditional gin botanicals,” said Brockmans. “Perfect for sipping neat, enjoying as a G&T, elevating classic gin cocktails or as a sumptuous long serve Spritz.”

Resting at 40% ABV, Orange Kiss is available exclusively within the U.K., priced at £34.00 per 70 cl bottle. The gin producer has stated that its new gin will soon be launched internationally.

Joining Orange Kiss’ debut is a recipe for a margarita riff in which the citrus-forward gin replaces the usual triple sec.

Orange Kiss Margarita

20 ml Brockmans Orange Kiss Gin

30 ml Premium Tequila

25 ml Lime juice

15 ml Sugar syrup

Shake ingredients vigorously over ice and then fine strain in a cocktail glass. Garnish with a twist of lime and enjoy!

