Bourbon Vanilla-Infused Gin Brand Sir Edmond Enters New Market

Dutch brand Sir Edmond Gin has partnered with the spirits importer and distributor, Fenix Drinks, to launch its bourbon vanilla-infused gin in the Czech Republic, according to The Spirits Business.

“I am delighted to announce our partnership with Fenix Drinks, an exceptional collaborator, as we celebrate the expansion of Sir Edmond Gin’s presence in the Czech Republic,” commented Sir Edmond Gin’s international sales manager, Richard Witters, per the report.

“We are truly thrilled to make our premium gin accessible to customers across the entire Czech Republic. We couldn’t be more excited about the opportunity to reach more consumers than ever before. We stand prepared for the next phase of our gin journey. Together with the dedicated team of Fenix Drinks we aim to forge a remarkable alliance that shall triumph with resounding success.’’

About Sir Edmond Gin

Launched in 2016, Sir Edmond Gin is produced at the Herman Jansen distillery in Schiedam, Netherlands, and prominently highlights bourbon vanilla. Other botanicals used in the gin include cinnamon, ginger, cardamom, angelica root and juniper. Sir Edmond Gin is made using an eight-week cold infusion which, according to the brand, produces a smoother spirit.

The gin’s name is in reference to Edmond Albius, a horticulturist who discovered the technique of hand-pollinating vanilla orchids in 1841 as a 12-year-old enslaved plantation worker. Revolutionizing vanilla cultivation, his simple yet sophisticated method became standard practice. Despite his significant contribution, Albius worked as a kitchen servant until his death at 51. Still, his legacy lives on as his manual pollination method is still used today.

Additionally, Sir Edmond Gin donates a portion of the proceeds from every bottle sold to the African Wildlife Foundation, a Kenya-based charity committed to wildlife conservation, habitat protection, community empowerment and economic development.

