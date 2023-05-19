Bottled Cocktail Producer XXI Martinis Adds 2 New Fruity Flavors to Its ‘Ready-to-Shake’ Lineup - Gin Raiders

Last week, Ohio-based bottled cocktail producer XXI Martinis announced two new fruity flavors to its lineup of “ready-to-shake” martini cocktails: Peach and Raspberry.

Crafted by Shannon Keeran and Angelo Bottley, a long-time bartender based in Las Vegas, the recipes for these additions have been thoughtfully adapted to provide an excellent drinking experience, according to a news release.

“We are thrilled by the overwhelming interest in our bottled espresso martini,” shared Keeran, per the news release. “As we enter the warm weather months, we are delighted to introduce these new flavors for our customers to enjoy.”

“Since our launch in five markets last year, our growth has been unstoppable. By this summer, our premium products will be available in bars and restaurants across 14 markets, and customers nationwide can conveniently order them online.”

XXI Martinis offers a collection of award-winning flavored vodka martinis. In addition to the new peach and raspberry flavors, the brand also offers Espresso, Chocolate and a limited-edition seasonal Chocolate Peppermint flavor. XXI Martinis recommends serving its cocktails shaken, chilled or poured over ice.

Now available for online purchase with shipping to 47 states, each RTD martini rests at 15% ABV, priced at $39.99 per 750 ml bottle.

