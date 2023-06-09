Bombay Sapphire Unveils Gin Made With Tuscan Juniper

On Wednesday, Bombay Sapphire unveiled the next edition to its Premier Cru line with Tuscan Juniper, a limited-edition expression exclusive to travel retail at participating airports worldwide.

The new offering showcases the brand’s established relationship with suppliers and farmers, featuring late-harvest juniper berries from Tuscany. Crafted through Bombay Sapphire’s signature vapor infusion distilling process at the Laverstoke Mill Distillery, Tuscan Juniper presents a sweet and pine-fresh intensity from naturally dried juniper berries and a subtle anise flavor from Tuscan fennel seeds, according to the brand.

“We know that travelers are in constant search for exclusive products and experiences and that there’s a rising number of gin connoisseurs in the market for premium gins who want a sophisticated taste profile,” shared Ignacio Vazquez, Bacardi Global Travel Retail Head of Marketing. “With its unique Italian flavours, BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru Tuscan Juniper brings gin lovers the opportunity to savor and appreciate the nuances of its pure and multi-layered taste profile. Our ambition with this latest innovation, is to build on BOMBAY SAPPHIRE’S position as the top-selling premium gin in the channel (IWSR 2021), bringing excitement to the category, delighting travellers and delivering greater profitability for retailers.”

Additionally, each small batch is cut by Master Distiller Anne Brock to yield a bottling of 47% ABV. Per Bombay Sapphire, the gin contains zero artificial flavors or ingredients and is best served in classic cocktails like a gin and tonic or a martini.

“We are delighted to release BOMBAY SAPPHIRE Premier Cru Tuscan Juniper into global travel retail, a perfect international showcase for us to introduce the latest expression of the skill and meticulous craft that define our quest to produce the world’s finest super premium gin,” added Alessandro Garneri, Bombay Sapphire’s newly appointed Master of Botanicals.

Bombay Sapphire Premier Cru Tuscan Juniper is priced at $55 per 1-liter bottle.

