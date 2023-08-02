Birthplace of Winston Churchill Releases 3 Gins Inspired by Its Rich History

Blenheim Palace, the birthplace of Winston Churchill, unveiled on Wednesday three distinct gins. Collaborating with England-based Sky Wave Gin Distillery, the new spirits incorporate ingredients cultivated within the estate’s own gardens in homage to the World Heritage Site’s rich history, reported Oxford Mail.

Starting off the collaborative release with Sky Wave Gin, The Blenheim Palace Signature Gin boasts a blend of lavender and rosemary sourced directly from the site’s walled gardens. The London dry also features Blenheim orange apples and Blenheim Palace natural mineral water. According to Sky Wave Gin’s Master Distiller, Andrew Parsons, this expression is deemed one that Winston Churchill would approve of.

Meanwhile, The Butler’s Gin, a full-strength sloe gin, seeks to conjure images of a palace butler indulging in a leisurely nightcap after a day of serving the Duke and his family.

The final expression, The Head Gardener’s Gin, aims to capture the essence of the palace gardens with a combination of strawberries and summer fruits.

“We wanted to create something reminiscent of summer events on the Palace lawns, whilst also reflecting botanicals grown in the Palace gardens, honouring the year-round hard work by the Head Gardener and her team,” Blenheim Palace said of its pink-hued gin.

All three gins are now available for purchase through the palace’s shop, priced at £36.95 ($46.96) per 500ml bottle.

About Blenheim Palace

Blenheim Palace, located in Oxfordshire, is a prestigious historical site and a UNESCO World Heritage Site. The palace is renowned as the birthplace of Sir Winston Churchill and serves as the current residence of the 12th Duke of Marlborough. Its captivating architecture, surrounded by picturesque gardens, leaves visitors in awe. Blenheim Palace offers a glimpse into rich history and cultural significance, making it a must-visit destination for those seeking to explore Britain’s illustrious past.

