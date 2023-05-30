Modern Bathtub Gin Brand Highlights Summery Citrus in Latest Release

On Friday, Bathtub Gin unveiled its latest citrusy expression ahead of summer: Persian Lime & Orange Blossom.

“Our new Persian Lime & Orange Blossom blends fresh zestiness with sweet floral notes for a dry but delicate addition to your gin collection this summer,” Bathtub Gin shared.

According to the brand, the cold-compounded spirit of its original bathtub gin is enhanced with the essence of Persian lime and orange blossom. The resulting expression is described as dry with tasting notes of zesty lime peel, citrus oil, robust juniper and subtle spice.

Bathtub Gin suggests pairing its new offering with tonic and bitter lemon. Truly, this gin is for citrus fans.

Priced at £32.95 ($40.81) per 43.3%-ABV bottle, Bathtub Gin Persian Lime & Orange Blossom can be purchased through Master of Malt.

What Is Bathtub Gin?

Bathtub gin is a term used to describe homemade or illicitly produced gin during the Prohibition era in the U.S. (1920-1933). Due to the ban on alcohol, individuals resorted to making gin in small batches, often using their bathtubs as readily available vessels.

One way bathtub gin was made involved infusing a cheap neutral grain spirit with juniper berries and other easily sourced spices to make the harsh booze more palatable. Gins now made in this style — as opposed to styles involving distilling or redistilling a spirit with botanicals — are often called compound or, of course, bathtub gin.

About Bathtub Gin (The Brand)

Bathtub Gin began forming in 2011 when its founders initiated the process of creating a “bolder tasting gin.” From there, inspired by the history of Prohibition-era gin, the brand made its flagship expression using six botanicals and a seven-day double infusion method.

Beyond its original spiced expression and the new Persian Lime & Orange Blossom, Bathtub Gin produces a Grapefruit & Rosemary and limited-edition Rose & Cardamom gin.

Read next:

Bathtub Gin Marks the King’s Coronation With Seasonal Gin and English Tudor Rose Candle

5 Best Gins You Can Easily Find for Under $30

Bee’s Knees Cocktail: Make This Easy, Delicious Gin Drink While Reading Up on Its History

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.