This New Pink Gin Isn't Actually Pink

On Tuesday, award-winning Australian spirits producer Never Never Distilling Co. launched a peppery gin in partnership with a gin bar based in Adelaide. The collaborative spirit is a unique take on a pink gin in which key botanicals are pink but the final product is crystal clear.

Never Never Distilling Co.’s Pink Pepper Gin highlights pink pepper, pink grapefruit, Sichuan pepper, pink Murray River salt, mandarin, poppy seed and gunpowder tea. According to the distillery, it’s designed to make exceptional G&Ts, highball serves and classic Negronis — cocktails that are all extremely popular serves at the collaborating bar, Hains & Co.

“In 2018, Hains & Co was the first bar to take Triple Juniper Gin,” Never Never Distilling Co. shared. “And our relationship has only become stronger over the 5 years with us now being the house pour at this Adelaide institution. Hains & Co has been a huge part of the reason why we have succeeded in becoming a prominent part of the South Australian gin landscape. Long before we had a distillery door in McLaren Vale, we used Hains & Co as our brand home.”

According to Drinks Trade, Pink Pepper Gin draws inspiration from ancient spice trade routes in central Europe and Asia, intentionally incorporating each of its botanicals for a spiced, citrusy experience, while the herbal addition of Chinese gunpowder tea and pink Murray River salt offers a lingering taste, enhanced by the Australian distillery’s Triple Juniper process.

Priced at $79.00 per 44%-ABV bottle, Pink Pepper Gin is now available for purchase through Never Never Distilling Co.’s online shop.

Read next:

The 5 Best Gins We Tasted in May 2023

5 Refreshing Gin Cocktails Perfect for Summer Sipping

‘The Official Gin of Breakups’: Gin Distillery Debuts Breakup Boxes for ‘All Those Going Through It This Valentines Season’

Here at Gin Raiders, we do more than write about current events in gin and spirits. We are the only media property reviewing gins and aggregating the scores and reviews of other significant voices in the gin world in one place. If you’re interested in getting a shot of gin in your morning email, sign up for our Deal of the Day newsletter.