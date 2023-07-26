‘Our Richest, Biggest and Boldest Gin Yet’: Distillery Behind World’s 1st Color-Changing Gin Unveils Bitter Orange Expression

On Wednesday, Ink Gin, the Australian distillery popularly accredited with launching the world’s first color-changing gin unveiled a new orange-forward expression.

In an ode to nostalgia, the resurgence of simple, classic drinks like martinis has captivated the spirits world in recent years, the brand shared. Embracing this trend, Ink Bitter Orange Gin offers a bold and rich profile, crafted specifically for use in Negronis and aperitifs.

The driving force behind this gin was the distillery’s want to infuse the sophistication of bitter orange into a spirit that would be approachable, versatile and reminiscent of times past. Quentin Brival, Ink Gin’s head distiller, embarked on a meticulous journey of product development, experimenting with various citrus varieties and painstakingly fine-tuning the recipe, the spirit producer explained.

“We use a bunch of citrus fruit in Ink Bitter Orange Gin,” Brival explained. “Firstly, we (of course!) use bitter oranges, which taste like lemon-ey mandarins. We balance this with sweet orange fruit, rescued oranges (orange leftover from distilling our original Ink Gin, which gives a rich orange oil mouthfeel and smooth texture), sweet orange peel, as well as bergamot and grapefruit.”

Additionally, vanilla and sweet orange peel were infused post-distillation to balance the tart notes, while camomile flowers soften the powerful orange peel. According to Brival, native aniseed myrtle used in the gin enhanced the overall mouthfeel.

Find Ink Bitter Orange Gin on the distillery’s online shop, priced at $89.00 per 700ml bottle.

Ink Bitter Orange Gin Tasting Notes, Via The Brand

Up Front: Strong juniper backbone and fresh orange tang Mid-Palette: Rich and full with camomile flower softening and creating roundness Finish: Aniseed myrtle oil complemented by caraway brings fennel notes and orange oil to hold a long, balanced finish

In November 2022, Ink Gin debuted a fruity gin that helps raise funds for and showcase emerging Australian artists.

