 Aldi Unveils Grapefruit Gin to Rival Popular Italian Brand
Candie GetgenMay 26th, 2023, 12:04 pm

Aldi’s latest boozy offering serves as a budget-friendly alternative to a popular Italian gin.

On Thursday, Aldi U.K. added a pink grapefruit gin to its award-winning own-label spirit range — and it’s 45% cheaper than rival brand Malfy’s Rosa Sicilian Pink Grapefruit Gin, according to a news release.

Related: Malfy Rosa Sicilian Pink Grapefruit Gin Review

Aldi’s new tipple, Haymith’s Rosa Pink Grapefruit, is priced at £15.99 per 70cl and boasts a combination of zesty grapefruit, tangy lemon, juniper and bitter oranges. Per the brand, it’s best paired with a Mediterranean tonic, plenty of ice and fruit slices. Alternatively, a splash of prosecco and a sprig of thyme make for an ideal spritz-style serve.

In addition to its affordability, Haysmith’s Rosa Pink Grapefruit Gin has garnered recognition for its quality, Aldi shared. It recently earned a Bronze medal at the International Wine & Spirits Competition, marking another win for the budget brand’s booze.

In March, Aldi’s Haysmith’s Ginger & Rhubarb Gin was given a score of 98 at the 2023 International Wine and Spirits Competition, deeming it one of the best gins in the world, according to the event.

Find Haysmith’s Rosa Pink Grapefruit Gin in participating Aldi stores nationwide.

Earlier this month, Aldi took a jump into the world of Japanese gin with a Yuzu & Mandarin expression, which was swiftly awarded a silver medal at the International Wine and Spirits Competition.

Candie Getgen

Candie Getgen is the managing editor for Gin Raiders. Before immersing herself in the world of spirits journalism, Candie has been many things: a bartender, a literary journal editor, an English teacher — and even a poet. Now, Candie shares her passion for gin with the world and hopes to help others fall in love with it, too (if they haven't already!). When not writing, Candie enjoys sipping an extra-dry martini while painting or relaxing by the pool with a campy mystery novel.

