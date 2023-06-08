Whisky Distillery Honors England's Northernmost County With Gin

In celebration of World Gin Day, Ad Gefrin, an Anglo-Saxon museum and whisky distillery located in the heart of Northumberland, is paying homage to its heartland with a new tipple. Deemed Thirlings Dry Gin, the release follows Ad Gefrin’s very first spirit launch, Tácnbora Whisky.

Deeply rooted in history, Ad Gefrin celebrates its beloved terroir through its spirits, paying homage to the land’s natural abundance and the feasts enjoyed by Northumbrian royalty. Crafted with a touch of Anglo-Saxon spirit, Thirlings Dry Gin invites the imbiber to savor the traditions of the past while celebrating the present with a blend of botanicals that capture the essence of Northumbria’s natural surroundings, the brand shared.

According to Ad Gefrin, each sip of its new 43.6%-ABV gin reveals the flavors of Northumberland, from the heather and pine of the hills to the elderberry and dill from the hedgerows and the Irish moss and sea buckthorn from the coast. To best savor Thirlings Dry Gin, the brand suggests serving it up neat or trying it mixed with premium tonic water.

Thirlings Dry Gin encapsulates the spirit of togetherness, inviting friends, loved ones and gin enthusiasts alike to gather and sample the flavors of Northumberland’s heritage, the distillery said.

“The 7th-century thegns who inhabited Thirlings were responsible for overseeing the cultivation of the land, safeguarding its natural abundance and creating feasts befitting the Northumbrian kings and queens who set up court in their midst every summer,” the spirit producer explained. “The royal palace of Ad Gefrin was a place where tales were woven, friendships were kindled, and lasting connections were forged.”

Starting June 10 (World Gin Day), Thirlings Dry Gin will be available for purchase at the Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery and online at adgefrin.co.uk, priced at £39.00 ($48.95) per bottle.

Thirlings Dry Gin Tasting Notes, Via the Brand

Nose: Juniper, pine, citrus lemon, heather floral, cinnamon spice. Palate: Green freshness, dill, juniper, bright citrus, lemon drops, slight sweetness up front, smooth. Finish: Juniper, sweet orange citrus, spice, full-bodied, bitter, saline, dry.

About Ad Gefrin Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery

Ad Gefrin is a distillery situated in Northumberland National Park, near the Cheviot Hills. Its mission is to craft spirits that pay tribute to the region’s heritage and natural treasures. The inspiration for the Anglo-Saxon Museum and Distillery stems from the discovery of a 7th-century summer palace of the Northumbrian monarchy, located just a short distance away. Through its museum, visitors can delve into the history of Northumbria’s “Golden Age.”

