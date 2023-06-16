$32K Worth of Diamonds Hidden in Gin Bottles by This Brand

Top U.K. gin producer Whitley Neill has announced its plan to “reignite” the tradition of passing down heirlooms by hiding £25,000 ($31,981) worth of diamonds in 15 bottles of its Distiller’s Cut London Dry Gin.

According to The Spirits Business, this endeavor aims to revive a cherished tradition that seems to be waning, as recent research revealed to the brand that almost half of U.K. adults have no plans to leave a lasting legacy to their loved ones through the gifting of heirlooms.

“As a family brand, whose distilling knowledge has been passed down through eight generations, we value the importance of heritage and legacy,” commented Johnny Neill, founder of Whitley Neill, per the report. “This is reflected in the creation of our Distiller’s Cut London Dry Gin, which boasts a quintessential, classic London Dry recipe that has truly stood the test of time.” “With this in mind, we want to help the nation keep their own traditions alive and give them the opportunity to have something to pass down to others.” “Jewellery is the item that most people would like to pass on to loved ones, and great quality gin and diamonds are both renowned for their quality and cut, so when thinking of how we could do this, diamonds seemed like a fitting choice.”

Discovering one of the fifteen hidden diamond engravings on the bottle corks of Distiller’s Cut Gin grants lucky winners an ethical diamond, with a minimum carat weight of 0.4. Moreover, Whitley Neill acknowledges the significance of jewelry as a cherished heirloom and will offer a complimentary jewelry service to the winners.

In addition to the chance to uncover a diamond, purchasing a bottle of Distiller’s Cut offers an opportunity to indulge in the exclusive “Distiller’s Cut Diamond Experience.” The experience includes a private tour of the historic City of London Distillery, the home of Whitley Neill Gin for over two centuries. During the tour, guests will be treated to a selection of “diamond-inspired” gin cocktails crafted by Whitley Neill’s mixologists.

The Distiller’s Cut Diamond prizes will be available to win from now until the end of August. Bottles of Whitley Neill’s Distiller’s Cut can be purchased from major retailers, priced at about $34 per bottle.

To enter the competition, individuals who discover a diamond engraving on their cork must capture a picture of the cork and its accompanying serial number and email it to [email protected].

