 Unique Collaboration Unveils Gin Made Using 'Wonky' Fruit
‘2 Food Waste-Fighting Companies, 1 Delicious Gin’: Unique Collaboration Unveils Spirit Made Using Rescued ‘Wonky’ Fruit

Candie GetgenAug 9th, 2023, 11:32 am

This limited edition-gin is made using oddly shaped fruit that would have otherwise been thrown away. (Photo: Penrhos Spirits)

U.K.-based distillery Penrhos Spirits has combined its craft with Oddbox, a pioneer in the fruit and vegetable subscription sector, to introduce a new cucumber and apple gin — and only 500 bottles have been made.

Under the label of Penhros x Oddbox, the limited-edition gin offers an intriguing twist: it’s crafted from so-called “wonky” cucumbers and apples, sourced from Oddbox’s repertoire of rescued produce. This partnership also marks the first time the fruit and vegetable delivery company has helped create a spirit.

(Photo: Penrhos Spirits)

The inspiration behind the new gin stems from a shared mission of minimizing food waste. Penrhos Spirits, known for its commitment to sustainability, uses produce grown on its Herefordshire fruit farm that is considered unsuitable for supermarket sales due to size or appearance. This aligns with Oddbox’s ethos, a company established on reducing food waste by selling boxes of “deliciously odd” produce that would have otherwise been tossed.

“We love what Penrhos Spirits are doing with fruit that’s at risk of going to waste, and we’re also big fans of their new, reusable aluminium bottles, so this felt like a natural partnership,” shared Oddbox co-founder Depak. “Two food waste-fighting companies, one delicious gin. Cheers all round.”

Containing 200 grams of rescued cucumbers and apples, every bottle of gin comes housed inside Penrhos Spirits’ signature recycled aluminum bottles.

Starting August 9, Oddbox x Penrhos Spirits Cucumber & Apple Gin will be available for purchase at penrhosspirits.co.uk for £38 ($48). Each 700ml bottle rests at 40% ABV.

Celebrating the unveiling of this gin, Penrhos Spirits and Oddbox have created a signature cocktail, dubbed the “Wonkytini.”

Wonkytini Cocktail Recipe

(Photo: Penrhos Spirits)

  • 50ml Oddbox x Penrhos Cucumber and Apple Gin
  • 50ml cloudy apple juice
  • 25ml lemon juice
  • 15ml simple syrup
  • Sprig of mint, for garnish

Chill a martini glass in the freezer for a few minutes while you prepare the cocktail. In a cocktail shaker full of ice, pour in the gin, cloudy apple juice, lemon juice and simple syrup. Vigorously shake the ingredients until the shaker feels cold to the touch. Retrieve the chilled martini glass from the freezer and strain the mixture into it. Garnish the cocktail with a sprig of fresh mint. Serve immediately and enjoy!

